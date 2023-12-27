Nashville schools: Where every construction project stands as 2023 winds down

Metro Nashville Public Schools has unveiled two newly built or renovated schools and broken ground on three others since July, along with continuing work on other projects.

Here's a look at where each project stands as 2023 winds down.

James Lawson High and Goodlettsville Elementary

MNPS unveiled the $124 million new James Lawson High School on July 27. The school encompasses a 307,000-square-foot facility that will be home to 150 teachers and staff and up to 1,600 students. It includes a 500-seat theater and auditorium, a 1,600-seat gymnasium, and a suite of art and sporting facilities that include baseball, softball, football, soccer and practice fields.

The former space for Goodlettsville Elementary School was torn down to build a new facility off Donald Avenue. Over the last two years, Goodlettsville Elementary students attended school at the former Gra-Mar Middle School campus. The allocated budget for the school was $22.9 million. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Aug. 7 for the 81,750-square-foot building.

Harper Dench slides down the indoor slide inside Goodlettsville Elementary School during the first day of school in Goodlettsville, Tenn., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Here are a few of the features it includes:

Modern design and technology, including four "houses" with space to put 540+ students into smaller communities with staff

Pre-K and K-5 playgrounds

Separate car and bus access

A geothermal heating and cooling system that will cut utility costs compared to a standard system

Sensory areas

A slide from the second-floor classroom wing to the grand hall on the ground floor

Projects nearing completion

A 24-classroom expansion at Cane Ridge High School is set to be completed by the start of the 2024-25 school year. It was initially set to finish this year, with an allocated budget of $18.8 million. The 28,800-square-foot expansion is designed to handle projected student enrollment increases in coming years. Technology upgrades to all existing classrooms in the building are also included in the project.

Construction at Old Center Elementary School is also set to be complete by the beginning of the 2024-25 school year. Students from Old Center were temporarily relocated twice this semester after pockets of methane were opened during construction. Further details on that project were not readily available as of mid-December.

Projects pending or underway

An addition at Alex Green Elementary and several additions for pre-K classrooms across several schools have secured funding, but are pending further action as the accounting process unfolds through the Metro Nashville government. More details will be available in the coming months.

MNPS also held groundbreaking ceremonies at Paragon Mills Elementary, Lakeview Elementary and Percy Priest Elementary since the start of the 2023-24 school year. Here's a look at the details of each project.

Lakeview Elementary

Location: 455 Rural Hill Road

Size: 95,000 square feet

Budget: $41.7 million

Projected finish date: August 2025

Details: The old school will be torn down for a new one in a multi-phase project, which will have room for more than 800 students, grades Pre-K through fifth grade.

Paragon Mills Elementary

Location: 260 Paragon Mills Road

Size: 111,760 square feet

Budget: $36.4 million

Projected finish date: August 2025

Details: The school will receive a full renovation and an expansion to accommodate more students, along with technology upgrades.

Percy Priest Elementary

Location: 1700 Otter Creek Road

Size: 99,400 square feet

Budget: $42.3 million

Projected finish date: August 2025

Details: The elementary school will be torn down to build a new one, with room for 800 students grades Pre-K through fifth grade.

