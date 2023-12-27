Nashville to see first snow of the season? Weather forecast calls for light accumulation.

Nashville and the surrounding Middle Tennessee region could see its first snow of the winter season overnight Thursday and into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

An upper level low pressure system will bring scattered showers and cold air late Thursday night prompting a snow/rain event amid temperatures in the low 30s, the NWS Nashville office says.

Snow showers will be possible Thursday evening through Friday with some light accumulation mainly over the Cumberland Plateau.

The forecast calls for 1/4 inch to 1 inch over the Cumberland Plateau, up to a dusting possible elsewhere. The best chance for snow showers will be Friday morning.

Could we see our first snow of the season Thursday into Friday? Colder air will be building in Thursday and we will see rain showers transition to snow showers during the afternoon and evening. The best chances for accumulating snow will be over the Cumberland Plateau. #TNwx pic.twitter.com/Y5HxqLmECK — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) December 26, 2023

"Temperatures Friday morning will be in the low to mid 30s and will warm into the mid 30s to around 40 degrees by the afternoon," The NWS forecast discussion stated Wednesday morning.

"There could be some back and forth from rain to snow depending on the intensity of the showers. With above freezing temperatures and sporadic showers, not much in the way ofaccumulations are expected during the day on Friday."

Showers will continue into Friday night and focus over over the eastern parts of the region. With temperatures falling below freezing Friday night, some more accumulation will be likely but mainly on the Cumberland Plateau.

Nashville 3-Day weather forecast

Wednesday: Foggy before 9 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 53. Mostly cloudy in the evening with a 30% chance of showers. Low around 31.

Thursday: 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Partly Sunny with a high near 44. Rain and showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. and chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 32.

Friday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers becoming all rain after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a high near 40. Chance of rain and snow showers continue before midnight. Low around 33. cipitation is 70%.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville weather: First snow of the season? Expect light accumulation