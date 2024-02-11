Is Nashville in severe weather path? What to know for Super Bowl Sunday

Despite a brief reprieve from rain Sunday morning, showers will be moving back into the Middle Tennessee area just in time for Super Bowl festivities, according to the Nashville Weather Service.

Rain will move across Middle Tennessee around 3 to 4 p.m. and will continue intermittently raining into Monday night.

While we've got a break in the rain for the next few hours, we do expect showers to move back in later this afternoon and continue tonight, Monday, and into Monday night. Here's a radar simulation showing how we expect the remainder of this event to play out: pic.twitter.com/5VfrisH893 — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) February 11, 2024

While a few thunderstorms are possible, according to the weather service, no severe weather is expected in the area.

And with temperatures dropping Monday night to the low 30s, some snow showers might even be seen between rain clouds, though no accumulation is expected.

A surface low will move across Middle Tennessee tomorrow. You can see how the surface flow changes as the low center moves from southwest to northeast. Colder temperatures will then move in tomorrow night as winds become northwesterly behind a departing cold front. pic.twitter.com/BjDPzHISRu — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) February 11, 2024

Tuesday will see an end to the dreary weekend, with projected sunny weather and a high of 54 degrees.

While weather remains mild in Tennessee, systems to the south could be far stronger, with the National Weather Service predicting a few possible tornadoes, large hail and isolated wind damage Sunday night from southeast Texas into central parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. More isolated severe storms will be possible into Alabama and western Georgia.

Scattered severe storms could impact southeastern Tennessee and the majority of Georgia on Monday morning.

