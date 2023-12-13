Nashville teen charged after Dec. 3 fatal shooting at Clarksville Pike convenience store
A Nashville teen is facing a murder charge in connection with a Dec. 3 shooting outside a convenience store in the 4100 block of Clarksville Pike.
Investigators say there was a shootout between the suspect and victim near the store, and the 16-year-old critically injured 34-year-old Bryan Thompson during the exchange.
Thompson died almost 10 days later.
The Tennessean does not identify juvenile suspects unless they are charged in adult court.
The 16-year-old turned himself in to authorities Tuesday, according to a news release from Metro Police.
Prior to the shootout, the teen drove to the store in a stolen car that belonged to Thompson's brother, police said in the release.
Thompson arrived at the store and parked next to the stolen car, the release said, noting that a verbal argument ensued, leading up to the shooting.
A pistol with 18 rounds was found during a search of the teen's bedroom, police said.
The boy is being held at juvenile detention.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville teen charged after Dec. 3 Clarksville Pike fatal shooting