Nashville teens arrested for car burglary at Mt. Juliet apartment complex

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville juveniles face charges related to burglary after they were discovered with stolen items by Mt. Juliet Police in a Goodwill parking lot.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, an officer in the Providence area spotted two teenage males “acting suspiciously” in the parking lot of the area Goodwill. While investigating the teens, the officer discovered multiple credit cards, keys to different cars and marijuana on the teens.

Mt. Juliet Police said the juveniles, both 14 years old from Nashville, were “involved in crimes related to car burglary and car theft” and had “just burglarized an unlocked car” located at the Creekside Apartments on Providence Parkway. The teens were in possession of the victim’s credit cards when the officer discovered them.

The victim was reportedly unaware their car was burglarized, police said.

Both juveniles were charged with crimes related to burglary, possession of stolen items, and marijuana possession.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Mt. Juliet Police, particularly in relation to “their connection to other crimes in Nashville.”

