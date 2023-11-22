Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Nov. 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of two suspects accused in a rape that reportedly happened more than a year ago has been listed among Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Each week it features 10 people who police consider to be some of the “most violent” offenders in the city.

Many of the people on the list are charged with offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, sex crimes and crimes against children. Of the suspects on this week’s list, almost half are wanted on homicide or murder charges.

With the newest addition to the list, two of the suspects featured are wanted in connection with alleged sexual assaults, including one case in which the person in question was reportedly an authority figure.

While some of the suspects are newer to the list, there are others that police have been trying to track down for over two years. Tyrone Walker has repeatedly appeared on the list following a grand jury indictment charging him for an August 2021 murder.

However, the “Most Wanted” list has aided police in at least 78 arrests since its inception in October 2022. According to police, tips from the public have been key in many cases, with a nearly 70% arrest rate among “Most Wanted” fugitives.

Below is a list of the suspects who made the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Nov. 22.

1. Raceme Crutcher

Raceme Crutcher (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Raceme Crutcher, 21, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. Police added Crutcher to the list last week.

However, they have reportedly been looking for Crutcher since July, when he was named as one of two suspects in a deadly Fourth of July shooting.

Officials said the shooting happened at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road. Etabo Malanda, 16, was reportedly standing on the porch of an apartment when two armed individuals came from around the corner and confronted him.

Malanda allegedly tried to pull out a pistol that was inside his hoodie, but he was shot. Police said he died shortly after he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to investigators, four guns were recovered from the apartment, including one that was reported stolen. Crutcher and 17-year-old Jaylin Brown were reportedly connected to the crime through witness accounts.

Investigators also obtained surveillance footage and additional information from community members that they said pointed to Crutcher and Brown as suspects in the case. Officials believe the motive may have been an ongoing dispute between the suspects and Malanda.

Brown was taken into custody on August 31 after police reportedly caught him driving a stolen car. However, authorities said Crutcher is still on the run.

2. Tyrone D. Walker

Tyrone D. Walker (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tyrone Walker, 29, has repeatedly appeared on the list since July 12 after being named in a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder.

Police said the charge is related to the August 2021 shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr. The 39-year-old was reportedly found dead in the Edgehill Homes parking lot on 11th Avenue South after being shot multiple times.

The investigation into Holmes’s death led to the identification of Walker as the suspected gunman, officials reported.

In addition to the murder charge, Walker has also been indicted on charges for felon in possession of a weapon, felony probation violation and four counts of failure to appear. Police said his last location is unknown.

3. De’Tynn Q. Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 20, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since March 8.

He is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be De’Tynn, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

De’Tynn is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD. His last location is unknown.

4. Michael A. Yarlett

Michael A. Yarlett (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Michael Yarlett, 28, is a new addition to the list this week. According to police, Yarlett is wanted on three counts of aided and abetted rape.

Court documents indicate he is one of two suspects in the incident, which happened more than a year ago in September. His last location is unknown.

5. Terrance Boyd

Terrance Boyd (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Terrance Boyd, 43, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for statutory rape by an authority figure, according to officials. He was added to the list on Oct. 25. Police said his last location is unknown.

6. Adrian Abernathy

Adrian Abernathy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Adrian Abernathy, 30, is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen car in a November 2022 crash on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North that killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch.

He has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment and making a false report.

According to police, Abernathy initially said he was a backseat passenger in the stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV. However, over the course of the investigation, detectives determined the seating positions were reversed and Abernathy was the one driving the car.

Authorities said he was traveling over 100 mph shortly before the crash. Abernathy has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since early February. His last location is unknown.

7. Rashard D. Scott

Rashard D. Scott (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Rashard Scott, 21, is wanted by the MNPD on nine outstanding warrants for multiple violent offenses.

The charges against him include assault with fear of bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, two counts of domestic assault, aggravated burglary, burglary, false imprisonment and interference with an emergency call.

He was added to the list on Nov. 8. Officials said Scott’s last location is unknown.

8. Amber Fiddler

Amber Fiddler (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Amber Fiddler, 35, is wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment with a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

She first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on Aug. 23. Her last location is unknown.

9. John G. Lewis

John G. Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

John Lewis, 28, is wanted on eight outstanding warrants involving assault, burglary and drug offenses, according to Metro police.

The charges against him include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment with a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was added to the list on Sept. 27. Authorities said his last location is unknown.

10. Devon S. Smith

Devon S. Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Devon Smith, 38, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism, police reported. He first appeared on the list on Oct. 11. Smith’s last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

