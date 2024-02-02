Will Nashville have a transit funding vote? Decision delayed, but mayor 'optimistic'

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's highly anticipated decision on whether to hold a vote on transit funding in November will take at least another week of analysis, he said Friday.

In his mayoral campaign, O'Connell committed to pursuing a countywide vote on a tax raise to fund mass transit projects during his first term. Once he took office, O'Connell's transition team urged him to consider holding that vote in November to coincide with a high-turnout presidential election.

But there are several hurdles to clear to get a transit referendum on the November ballot, and the clock is ticking.

Should they choose to move forward, O'Connell's administration will have around seven months to craft a transit program, get the plan approved by Metro Council and financial analysts, and submit language for the ballot. In the meantime, they'd need to launch a public campaign to drum up support.

O'Connell originally anticipated his administration would make the go/no-go decision by the end of January.

Mayor: 'Optimistic that we can get this done'

O'Connell said Friday the decision timeline was not affected by the January departure of Tanisha Hall, who joined his team mid-December as director of transit and mobility.

"What we knew is that when I took office, WeGo and NDOT between them were already developing a mobility master plan, and basically what we asked them to do was reconcile some of the things within that plan that might have been longer-term initiatives and do the fiscal analysis to see … can we put this into a package that could be referendum-ready," he said.

That fiscal analysis will need another week "before we can say yay or nay," he said during a news conference Friday.

Moving forward with a referendum isn't a foregone conclusion — if his administration doesn't feel they can get the approvals required by state law in time, or if they can't put together a successful mix of projects, it won't move forward, he said.

"This is a huge choice. This is an opportunity to deliver sidewalks and service at a level that we have not historically demonstrated the ability to do, or do we try to change our ability to do that within the tools that we have already," O'Connell said. "I'm still very optimistic that we can get this done."

Staff additions as decision nears

Michael Briggs, director of mobility at Vanderbilt University's Transportation and Mobility Office, is helping lead the evaluation of a potential November transit vote as O'Connell's director of transportation planning.

Matea Cannavino, a communications professional who worked on O'Connell's campaign finance team during his final push toward the September runoff election, will join the administration as a staff assistant working with the transportation planning team, O'Connell announced Friday.

Cannavino served as a staffer on mayoral candidate Matthew Wiltshire's 2023 campaign, moving to O'Connell's campaign after Wiltshire's loss in the general election.

Julie Smith will join the administration as director of communications, filling a role that was temporarily held by communications veteran Katy Varney.

Smith's professional experience includes nearly seven years serving as public information manager for the Tennessee Department of Transportation and time as communications manager at the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency.

Smith went on to spearhead communications for the city and county of Denver, and most recently served as communications director for Guilford County, North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville transit funding vote decision delayed, but mayor 'optimistic'