Nashville weather updates: Freezing rain among driving concerns in Middle TN

A wintry mix is coming just in time to make slushy roads even more slick and icy.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for all of Middle Tennessee from noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday.

"Temperatures will be hovering around freezing and just above freezing aloft, meaning some of this rain may be freezing rain," the weather service said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The greatest ice accumulations, about half an inch, will impact the areas around Clarksville, Dickson and Waverly, the weather service said. The greatest snow amounts, up to an inch, will hit the Cumberland Plateau.

"Freezing rain is not somthing to try to drive with," the National Weather Service said. "Plus, many secondary roads will have snow from the previous system."

Schools out through Friday

Most Middle Tennessee school systems have already made the call to close school for the rest of the week.

Some of those systems include:

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Williamson County

Wilson County

Robertson County

Rutherford County

Cheatham County

Sumner County

14 people killed by winter weather in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 14 people were dead across Tennessee as a result of the winter storm.

Five people died in Shelby County. Two people were killed in a two-vehicle car crash in Washington County while one person was killed in a Knox County crash.

One person fell to his death in Hickman County while trying to clear snow off the roof of a business, and a hiker fell to their death in Van Buren County at Fall Creek Falls State Park.

One person in the counties of Carroll, Madison, Lauderdale and Henry were reported to have died because of the winter weather, according to the news release.

Nashville winter weather radar

