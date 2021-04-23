Nashville woman accused of assaulting trooper during arrest

Apr. 22—A Nashville woman faces four charges — including assaulting a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper — relating to an investigation into a domestic situation on I-40 during which it was reported a gun had been brandished.

Xaveia McKibbens, 21, 210 Cedarview Dr., Nashville, is charged with felony aggravated domestic assault, simple assault on a first responder, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

The incident occurred at the 329 mile marker in the east lane of I-40 Sunday around 3:30 a.m., according to Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Moore's report.

At that time, deputies were called to assist THP Trooper Norman Seiber with investigating a claim from a woman who said she had jumped out of a vehicle. Moore and Cpl. Mitchell Ward responded.

Officers talked to the male driver of a 2021 Dodge Charger who said the couple were traveling to Gatlinburg when his girlfriend, identified as McKibbens, woke up from her sleep and jumped from the vehicle.

After further investigation, the male told officers the couple had been arguing over allegations McKibbens had been "cheating on him." At some point, he claimed McKibbens pulled out a handgun and then got out of the vehicle.

When deputies questioned McKibbens, who was in the back seat of the trooper's car, she told the deputies "she had been caught cheating" which led to the argument.

Investigating officers recovered two handguns and 54 bullets from the vehicle. It was determined McKibbens was the suspected aggressor in the incident. When Seiber attempted to place handcuffs on McKibbens, she allegedly resisted and became involved in a physical altercation, breaking free and running a short distance before being taken into custody.

During the fracas, McKibbens was accused of striking the trooper in the neck area. She was then taken to the Justice Center where she was formally charged with the four offenses.

The boyfriend, identified as Ryan James, 25, also of Nashville, was taken into custody when officers learned he had two outstanding warrants pending in Davidson County.

James was jailed until Nashville police could pick him up. McKibbens was placed under $16,000 bond and will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.

