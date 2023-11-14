Nashville woman to be charged after wrong-way crash on I-40 injures child, man

A woman will be charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 near Hermitage.

Taylor Lipert, 25, told police she was new to Nashville and an inexperienced driver after she drove the wrong way down I-40 colliding with a van Monday, Metro Nashville police said in a statement.

The wreck shut down I-40 for several hours as police and road crews worked to investigate and clear the scene.

Lipert was driving her Mitsubishi Eclipse west in the eastbound lanes for about a mile around 7 a.m. when the crash happened, police said. Investigators believe she entered the interstate from the 221A exit ramp where multiple posted signs say "do not enter" and "wrong way."

She and her 3-year-old child were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Lipert did not appear to be impaired at the scene, police said.

The driver of the van, a 33-year-old man, was also taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he remained Monday evening in stable condition. His passenger was not injured, police said.

Lipert will be charged when she is discharged from the hospital, police said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Woman to be charged after Nashville crash shuts down parts of I-40