Nashville woman ID'd from remains found 38 years ago; TBI seeks help to solve homicide

The skeletal remains of a woman found in 1985 in Cheatham County have been identified and investigators believe she was murdered and are seeking public help.

Michelle Lavone Inman of Nashville has been identified as the woman whose remains were found in March 1985 near a creek bank by a motorist along Interstate 24 West in Cheatham County, between mile markers 29 and 30. The motorist who discovered the body was having vehicle trouble, according to the TBI.

Inman was identified by Othram Inc., a private lab based in Texas where TBI agents had submitted a sample of the victim's remains for forensic genetic genealogical DNA testing.

Michelle Inman

Information led the TBI to locate potential family members in Virginia and a family member told agents of a sister he had not heard from in more than four decades.

Estimates after Inman’s remains were found was that her death occurred two to five months before the discovery, but investigators couldn’t determine the victim’s identity.

The identification was part of the TBI’s Unidentified Human Rights DNA Initiative.

Anyone with information about individuals Michelle Inman may have been with before her death can call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TBI.ColdCase@tbi.tn.gov.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville woman Michelle Inman ID'd from remains found 38 years ago