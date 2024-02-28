Nashville's Black leaders of the future are busy impacting the present

During Black History Month 2024, The Tennessean began February by showcasing Nashville’s Black leaders of the present. We then shined a light on the city’s Black leaders of the past. As we end the month, we decided to highlight Nashville-area students who are already making a mark — they have shown the potential to become Music City's future Black leaders. We sourced this list of nine with help from community groups.

Makenzi and Mycah Abraham

Twins Makenzi and Mycah Abraham are ninth graders at Beech High School.

Freshmen at Beech High School

Twins Makenzi and Mycah Abraham do a lot together. Both are first-year high school students already taking Advanced Placement courses. They are active in Model U.N. Both are star track and field athletes. Both received Black Joy Grants from the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium to host events for young women to boost their creativity, self-confidence and mental health.

Kendall Beard

Kendall Beard created a storybook trail in Hadley Park as his Eagle Scout project.

Senior at Stewarts Creek High School

A storybook trail at Hadley Park will teach children the importance of bees by retelling "The Thing About Bees: A Love Letter," penned by Nashville author Shabazz Larkin. Kendall Beard, a 2023 Boy Scout of the Year, created the trail for his Eagle Scout project. Nature matters to Beard, and he plans one day to study agriculture and become a veterinarian.

Gabriel Kai Blake

Gabriel Blake is a sophomore at The Webb School.

Sophomore at The Webb School

Gabriel Blake always talks about world issues. He asks questions. But adults who know him talk about his drive. And when he got a chance to step up, he took it and ran for student government as a freshman. A well-rounded young man, Blake is also interested in theater and aviation.

Trayvon Glass

Trayvon glass is a third grader at Jones Paideia Elementary School.

Third grader at Jones Paideia Elementary School

Although still in elementary school, Trayvon Glass is heavily involved in the Nashville community. He works with the Tennessee State University Food Waste Program to convert scraps into biofuel. He takes classes at the Nashville Children's Theatre and has been part of I Read, I Lead, a literacy campaign created by the Nashville chapter of My Brother’s Keeper.

Roman Northern

Roman Northern is a ninth grader at Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

Freshman at Martin Luther King Jr. High School

Roman Northern has drive. He plays basketball, and he consistently appears on his school's honor roll. He took part in the Urban League of Middle Tennessee’s Leadership Academy, and he made the 20 under 20 list curated by My Brother’s Keeper. He always looks for opportunity, like when he created a car-detailing service.

Mikayla Prude

Mikayla Prude is a senior at Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

Senior at Martin Luther King Jr. High School

When Mikayla Prude discovered that Black youths in the foster care system didn’t enjoy access to natural hair products, she did something about it. For her Girl Scout Gold Award Project, she collected donated hair care products and distributed them to kids in the foster care system. Along with being a Girl Scout for 13 years, she is also an officer in the Nashville chapter of Jack and Jill, which develops Black leaders.

Elijah Saddy

Elijah Saddy is a sixth grader at West End Middle School.

Sixth grader at West End Middle School

Adults who know Elijah Saddy talk about how he embraces differences among his peers. He accepts students for who they are and shares space with them in a supportive and friendly way, someone close to him said. They see in Saddy the seeds of a future leader.

Sarai Y. Smith

Sarai Y. Smith is a 10th grader at Early College High School.

Sophomore at Early College High School

Sarai Y. Smith has big goals. Her ultimate goal? A career in medicine. For now, she excels in the classroom. Next year, she plans to enroll in college courses while still in high school. She has pursued mentorship opportunities through Black Girl Lessons, a local organization, and served as a lead counselor at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church's summer program.

