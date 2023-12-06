As Nashville's cost of living rises, transit should always be part of housing discussion

Our population and job growth have exceeded NashvilleNext's projections and our housing costs have constantly been well above the national average since 2016. Faced with a surging population, lack of housing options, climate issues like the heat island effect, and gentrification challenges, we need more tools for managing Nashville’s growth and to encourage a strong transit-oriented development policy.

Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a neighborhood planning strategy that aims to create mixed-use buildings with appropriate density. This approach ensures that housing, office, commercial, and public spaces are conveniently located near mobility options. TOD promotes sustainable growth by supporting well-utilized transportation and provides access to essential services like food and recreation.

While adopted plans would suggest implementation of TOD around neighborhood centers, incentives for developers to create this type of housing is not enough. Tools like Metro’s grant program, the Barnes Fund, and the Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit are great for building affordable housing but are only sometimes explicit about including transportation.

To support a quality of life we hope all Nashvillians can have, it is critical for low-income households to have convenient access to transportation services. If developers choose to focus mixed-use housing projects along well-used transit corridors they can justify eliminating expensive unnecessary parking.

Mobility hubs provide solutions for equitable development

Newly elected officials campaigned on addressing affordable housing issues. A viable TOD policy is a tool that should be used to create equitable development along our pikes. Several nMotion recommended mobility hubs should be the locations for the TOD policy to be implemented.

The new hubs are ideal locations because many of these sites are already publicly owned property. If we can get Metro departments, like MDHA and WeGo, to create housing as part of the new buildings we will be well-positioned to build logical affordable housing above the new facilities. It is practically free land for housing projects.

Over the years the Civic Design Center has proposed several locations for mobility hubs with housing components. Most notably, the project over the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central at MLK Blvd and 4th Ave N. The Design Center looked at the original drawings from the facility created by EOA Architecture, which had five floors of housing above the downtown bus hub but was eliminated from the project due to budget constraints.

We worked with the University of Tennessee College of Architecture and Design and Vanderbilt Engineering students to imagine the creation of a high-rise wood structure that could allow for at least 350 new occupants there. The Design Center has just released a publication on high-rise wood construction and features this project.

Imagine if we could link South Nashville to downtown

Another dynamic opportunity is the future SoBro Mobility Hub that is called for in nMotion and is vital to Connect Downtown. This location could link all of South Nashville to downtown via fast and frequent transit. Situated on the corner of Lafayette and John Lewis Way, there is no better place to incorporate housing than on top of this new facility.

Especially since the land is already Metro owned and slated for a transit facility if we take the opportunity to build affordable housing the land could offset building costs and is a great chance for WeGo to coordinate with MDHA on a project that supports housing and transit ridership. We have also worked with UT to envision housing over the new East Bank transit facility.

TOD offers numerous benefits such as improved mobility, less traffic, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. By championing TOD, Nashville can become healthier, more prosperous, and combat climate change. We must implement a TOD incentive policy around recommended transit facilities from N-Motion.

Eric Hoke

Eric Hoke is the design director at the Civic Design Center. Projects over the past decade include Prioritizing Pedestrian Safety on Dickerson, envisioning a new park in Madison, and working on the New East Bank Neighborhood.

