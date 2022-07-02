Nashville's economic development chief resigns

Nashville's new economic and community development coordinator Courtney Pogue.

Nashville's economic and community development director, Courtney Pogue, has given notice of resignation to Mayor John Cooper's office, according to his letter obtained by The Tennessean.

Pogue held the position for just over a year. Initially, he said he hoped to develop a comprehensive development plan that includes a range of housing options, public transportation and equitable opportunities.

He has been hired for a position on the "national stage," said Cooper, who praised Pogue's time in Nashville.

"He will certainly be missed," Cooper said. "We will continue his work of making Nashville's opportunity work for every neighborhood."

Pogue offered to assist with the transition but gave notice of his last day on July 13, according to his resignation letter.

"I wish Metro Nashville continued success as I plan to explore an opportunity to work on the national level regarding economic and community development and housing attainment," he wrote.

Pogue has overseen the Industrial Development Board's administration of a community-benefit agreement for infrastructure investments to Metro from Oracle Corp.

At the board's last meeting, he expressed support for their work incentivizing affordable-housing developers with tax breaks.

"I think Nashville's at a crossroads," Pogue said. "A lot of my peers see the growth in Nashville and opportunities. But also they're concerned about Nashville. My peers in Seattle, Austin and San Francisco, their growth took place over a 10-to-15-year period. Things are going to grow in Nashville over a five-year period."

Prior to coming to Nashville, Pogue served as Dallas' economic development director. He's also worked in areas of affordable housing and investment banking in Atlanta, Chicago and New York.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Economic Development Director resigns: 'Nashville's at a crossroads'