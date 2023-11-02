What Nashville's new juvenile justice center will look like

TechCrunch

Supply chain logistics platform Flexport is acquiring the assets of shuttered digital freight network Convoy, according to a memo Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen sent to staff Wednesday. Flexport will restore Convoy's trucking logistics services for customers in the coming weeks, reads the memo, shared by Freight Waves. Peterson said Flexport won't acquire the business or any of its liabilities, but does plan to retain "a small group of team members from their core product and engineering team."