Nashville's police oversight board recommends officer suspension in nonfatal, on-duty shooting

Nashville's Community Oversight Board meets for the first time at the Metro courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

For the first time in its three-year history, Nashville's civilian oversight board has recommended a Nashville police officer be suspended for an on-duty, nonfatal shooting in 2020, a decision at odds with the department's internal review of the officer's actions.

It's not clear what will happen to the officer next.

The Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board on Wednesday voted 9-2 to recommend four-year MNPD veteran Melissa Flores be suspended for 20 days and be retrained on use of force and Taser policies.

Flores was one of two officers responding to a North Nashville domestic violence call on May 13, 2020, during which she shot an unarmed suspect in the leg.

Flores and the other responding officer, two-year department veteran Chase Harriman, also deployed their Tasers.

It later became clear Flores had failed to test her Taser — expired by more than a year — at the beginning of her shift.

The board recommended a one-day suspension and training for Harriman, stating his failure to communicate Taser use may have detracted from Flores' understanding of the situation.

Reports differ by agency

A report from Metro Nashville Community Oversight, the research and policy arm of the oversight board, includes statements from the officers' interviews that were absent from the police department's Office of Professional Accountability ruling that cleared Flores of wrongdoing.

The board's Proposed Resolution Report — a summary of the COB's investigative report, which is not available to the public — also omitted details present in other agency reports.

No criminal charges have been filed against the officers. The District Attorney's office reviewed the incident in late 2020 and opted not to take further action.

Nashville police Chief John Drake signed a memorandum of understanding enhancing the relationship between police and the city's Community Oversight Board.

Most police shootings are reviewed by outside agencies, but Nashville authorities did not ask the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to review this case.

"It's quite alarming to see the differences in between where we are and where our investigators and our staff have come to as a recommendation and where OPA is, which I think is also indicative of why this board was created in the first place," COB member Jamel Campbell-Gooch said.

Once the COB sends its recommendations and investigation file to MNPD, the department will have 45 days to issue a written response under a cooperative agreement between the agencies.

MNPD Chief John Drake and his team will decide whether to accept the deficiencies identified by the COB, a police spokesperson confirmed.

"There hasn't really been a whole lot of acceptance of our recommendations," Executive Director Jill Fitcheard said.

What took place

Flores and Harriman responded to the domestic violence call after a 12-year-old boy called 911 and reported that his father had pushed his mother down a flight of brick steps in front of the house and then drove her away.

The details of what happened next vary between different agency reports, some of which are contradictory in themselves.

Flores arrived at the home first and spoke with the children through the home's locked door, police reports show. Harriman, in his patrol car, spotted the family's vehicle nearby and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Sekou L. Allen, did not stop, instead driving back home and parking on the lawn, according to police documents.

Allen emerged from the vehicle displaying "extremely aggressive behavior" and began to walk toward Harriman and Flores while raising his arms and beating his chest, Harriman stated in one MNPD report.

As Allen remembered it, he exited his vehicle "with his hands up as the two officers pointed guns at him," according to the COB findings. Allen said he walked toward the middle of the street so the officers "could see he was not trying to be a threat."

In all accounts, the officers stated they could not hear or understand what Allen was saying, and agree Allen did not heed their commands to stop.

Harriman told Flores to use "less lethal" equipment, referring to her Taser, he reported. Flores had trouble retrieving her Taser and was distracted as she freed it from her belt, she reported.

She looked up to see Allen approaching her, she said, and she deployed the Taser.

Though the prongs appeared to strike Allen in the chest, the Taser did not seem to deliver an effective shock, and Allen yanked the prongs away from him, she reported.

Meanwhile, Harriman slipped on gravel near the bottom of the driveway while backing away and fell on his back. In multiple reports, he makes it clear he fell without contact from Allen.

Jill Fitcheard is the new executive director for the Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Flores said she saw Harriman on the ground and presumed he was injured.

Details on what happened next are less clear.

In an incident report filed almost 24 hours later, Harriman described a close, violent interaction with Allen that is not mentioned in later reports.

In his first narrative, he said Allen approached him while he was on the ground, attempting to push past the officer's legs to hit him. He describes the suspect wrapping the wires of the deployed Taser bolts around the his boots while he was on the ground, kicking up at him.

But in later descriptions of the altercation, Allen is never described that close to Harriman.

MNPD's Use of Force Review Board Report states Allen threw the Taser wires toward Flores, saying "Here is your Taser." That report also states Harriman told Flores to get her Taser out while he was on the ground, not knowing Flores had already deployed hers — a detail contradicted by other MNPD documents.

OPA reported Allen threw the Taser wires toward Flores.

COB's report states Allen threw the Taser wires toward Harriman's feet.

"In that situation, in that moment, (Complainant) was like a monster to me," Flores stated in her interview with an OPA investigator, according to the oversight board's report. "I just saw this big, angry man."

OPA did not include the quote in its report.

"I was their last defense," Flores states in the OPA case summary. "I didn't want him to hurt anybody. I didn't want to kill a father in front of his kids, I didn't want to kill a husband in front of his wife regardless of what the relationship is. And I didn't want my partner to not go home to his wife, so I shot him, I shot him in the leg because I didn't want to take away a family member."

Harriman, still on the ground, heard the gunshot about the same time he deployed his own Taser, according to multiple reports.

Harriman said he did not believe he was in imminent threat of death or serious injury, according to the COB report. In every report other than the initial incident report shared by MNPD, Harriman reported space between him and the unarmed Allen.

Allen had taken a step back and appeared to be "reassessing his plan of attack" when Harriman deployed his Taser, the officer told OPA.

OPA's report in some portions states Flores shot Allen in the right leg. At other points, the report states he was shot in his left leg.

Harriman acknowledged in a portion of an interview included in the oversight board report that Flores may have thought he was seriously injured.

He speculated on the risks of hand-to-hand or baton fighting given her small stature and considered she may have viewed her firearm as "the last force option she had."

The internal MNPD reviews found Flores believed the shooting was necessary to prevent death or serious injury of those present at the scene, in keeping with department policy.

Fitcheard is also a member of MNPD's use of force review board. She abstained from a vote on the case during the use of force hearing in 2020, disagreeing with their ruling.

Fitcheard said the OPA and use of force board's findings in a case do not prevent the oversight board from making its own recommendations, but what happens next is uncertain. The police department can move forward with the COB's disciplinary recommendations for aspects of a case not reviewed in earlier hearings, according to Metro legal counsel.

The outcome of COB's recommendations is also complicated by the time it took the board's investigators to review the case.

Under the previous police chief, relations between the board and the department were, at best, strained. Although the board was created by referendum in 2018, it wasn't until Drake was appointed to lead the department in 2020 that a significant flow of reports and interviews was made available to MNCO investigators.

Reach reporter Cassandra Stephenson at ckstephenson@tennessean.com or at (731) 694-7261. Follow Cassandra on Twitter at @CStephenson731.

