Nashville's WeGo wins $10.7M in state funds for improved bus stops. See where

Transit projects bolstering Nashville's WeGo public transportation system netted a combined $10.7 million in a fresh round of competitive state grant funding, Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday.

The state funds, awarded through the IMPROVE Transit Investment Grant, will contribute to a new southeast transit center at the former Hickory Hollow Mall, pedestrian improvements along Trinity Lane and Murfreesboro Pike, and bus stops along Nashville's most dangerous corridors for pedestrians. Of the $10.7 million, $800,000 will go to the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee to help purchase real-time arrival tracking equipment for WeGo Star rail vehicles.

The reimbursement-based IMPROVE Transit Investment Grant supports transit projects that boost ridership and capacity, improve user experience and safety, and stimulate local economies, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Local governments are required to match at least 20% of project costs to be eligible for these grants. Metro Nashville has pledged $2.7 million in matching funds to secure the grant money for WeGo's four awarded projects.

The IMPROVE Transit Investment Grant awarded a total $18,754,216 this funding cycle, meaning more than half of the awarded funds will support Nashville projects.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said he is grateful for state and TDOT partnership in transit improvements. In a Friday morning news conference, O'Connell noted that transit ridership in Nashville has recovered from the pandemic at a rate 10 percentage points higher than the national average.

“This funding will allow us to accelerate delivery of safe infrastructure that supports Nashvillians regardless of how they choose to use our roads," O'Connell stated in a news release Friday.

Transit project awards include:

$5 million ($1.25 million in Metro matching funds) for the construction of crosswalks, shelters, and other safety and access improvements for bus riders along Nashville's High Injury Network roads as identified by the Nashville Department of Transportation.

$2.5 million ($625,000 in Metro matching funds) toward the southeast transit center to be located at the site of the former Hickory Hollow/Global Mall. The center is in the planning phase. Combined with past funding provided by TDOT and the Federal Transit Administration, the project now has $20 million in grant support.

$2.4 million ($600,000 in Metro matching funds) for bus shelters and pedestrian improvements at Murfreesboro Pike and East Thompson Lane, and along a proposed new bus Route 71 on Trinity Lane. The proposed route would operate crosstown service on Trinity Lane from Gallatin Pike to the new North Nashville Transit Center, which is slated to open this spring. If Route 71 is approved later this month, it will begin service in April.

$800,000 ($200,000 in Metro matching funds) for technology to provide real-time arrival and departure tracking for the WeGo Star.

