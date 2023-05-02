Naskali pleads 'no contest' to child abuse

May 2—MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An Ashtabula native will spend the next few months behind bars after pleading no contest to child abuse, according to Manatee County court records.

David M. Naskali, 52, was picked up Nov. 6 at his residence in Ashtabula on a warrant out of Florida by Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

He was accused of capital sexual battery involving an 11-year-old child, a capital felony, punishable by life in prison if convicted, according to court records. The alleged crime occurred in Manatee County, according to court records.

Shortly before going to trial, on April 24 in Manatee County, Naskali pleaded to a lesser charge of "child abuse an intentional act without great harm," a felony of the third degree, according to court records.

He was sentenced to a year in the county jail, with credit for time served, and three years probation upon release. He's also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family, according to court records.

Naskali, who previously lived in Bradenton, Fla., had a previous criminal record, including two domestic battery cases in Manatee County, according to Manatee County court records.

He left Bradenton and moved back to Ashtabula in February 2021, according to court records.