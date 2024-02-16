Nasrallah vows to retaliate for civilian deaths in south Lebanon

Supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group raise their fists and cheer, as they listen to a speech by Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-general of Hezbollah, who appears via a video link, during an event to mark the "Wounded Resistance Fighter Day". Marwan Naamani/dpa

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah vowed on Friday to make Israel pay "in blood" for killing civilians in southern Lebanon.

"We do not tolerate the issue of harming civilians, and the enemy must understand that they have gone too far in this matter," Nasrallah said during a ceremony to commemorate the leaders of the resistance.

"The price of civilian blood will be blood, not posts,"

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes on the southern Lebanese towns of Sawaneh and Nabatiyeh killed at least nine Lebanese civilians, among them children.

Israel said on Wednesday it began an "extensive" wave of attacks on Lebanese territories after rockets fired from Lebanon hit the city of Safed in northern Israel, killing a 20-year-old soldier.

Nasrallah stressed that his movement has "tremendous and accurate missile capabilities that extend from Kiryat Shmona (northern Israel) to Eilat," in southern Israel.

"The front in southern Lebanon will not stop,” Nasrallah added.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war after the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, there have been repeated confrontations between Israel's army and militant groups such as Hezbollah in the Israeli-Lebanese border region.

Since then, Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, has reported around 200 fighters killed in its own ranks. There was shelling again on Friday.

Civilians have also been killed on both sides. Tens of thousands of residents also left their hometowns in both countries.