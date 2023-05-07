Nassau County Chamber of Commerce to host in-person job fair

Hey, job-seekers! Get ready to kickstart your career because the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an in-person job fair on Thursday, May 11, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to meet top recruiters from local businesses, both big and small.

The event will take place at the Chamber office, located at 961687 Gateway Blvd., Suite 101-G in Fernandina Beach.

Whether you’re a recent graduate, an experienced professional looking for a new challenge, or someone just starting out, the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce Job Fair has something for everyone! You can look forward to meeting with vendors from every industry, including healthcare, information technology, hospitality, customer service, retail, manufacturing, and corrections.

So, are you ready to explore different industries, learn about potential job opportunities, and connect with local businesses in person? Bring copies of your resume and dress in professional attire. While registration is not required, it is strongly encouraged. Head to the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce website at www.NassauCountyFLChamber.com or call (904) 261-3248 to register and get additional information.

Bill Baker, President of the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce, is excited to host this in-person job fair, saying, “This event will give job-seekers a chance to meet with local businesses and explore potential job opportunities, and it will give businesses a chance to meet with potential employees face-to-face.”

This job fair is just one example of the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to helping local businesses and job-seekers connect.

