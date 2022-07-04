Nassau county commissioner steps down as chairman after DUI arrest

Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell stepped down from his position as commission chairman after he was arrested for DUI nearly two weeks ago (Fernandina Beach Police report details DUI arrest of Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell – Action News Jax).

Bell acknowledged the investigation for the first time publicly during a commission meeting last week.

“As I’m sure you’re all aware, last week I was accused of operating my personal vehicle while under the influence,” Bell said. “Effective immediately, I am abstaining from any furth action as chairman.”

Vice-Chair Jeff Gray was voted to replace Bell as chairman in a 5 to 0 vote. Commissioner Klynt Farmer was voted in unanimously as vice-chair.

According to a police report, officers said Bell was weaving in and out of his lane on June 21st. He told officers he had just dropped off his daughter at a church function. Fernandina Beach Police said he refused to take a breath test and was arrested for DUI.

Police also released body camera video of the arrest (‘Can you get me home?’: Police release video of Nassau County commissioner DUI arrest – Action News Jax).

