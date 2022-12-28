Nassau County DA Investigating George Santos’s Fabrications

(Bloomberg) -- US Representative-elect George Santos’s false claims about his education and work history before he won a Long Island congressional seat in November are being examined by a local prosecutor.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly is “looking into the matter,” spokesperson Brendan Brosh said Wednesday in an email, days after the New York Times reported that Santos falsely claimed to have worked for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Donnelly said in a statement. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

Santos, a Republican who flipped a Democratic-held seat, has admitted “embellishing” his resume but said he still intends to be sworn into office.

