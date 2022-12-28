Nassau County DA Investigating George Santos’s Fabrications
(Bloomberg) -- US Representative-elect George Santos’s false claims about his education and work history before he won a Long Island congressional seat in November are being examined by a local prosecutor.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Southwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter Storm
Russia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army Retreats
South Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented Move
Alameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood Stake
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly is “looking into the matter,” spokesperson Brendan Brosh said Wednesday in an email, days after the New York Times reported that Santos falsely claimed to have worked for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup.
“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Donnelly said in a statement. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
Santos, a Republican who flipped a Democratic-held seat, has admitted “embellishing” his resume but said he still intends to be sworn into office.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Two-Word Mantra That Changed Bank of America’s Risk Culture
Drugmakers Are Testing Ways to Stop Alzheimer’s Before It Starts
Apple Investors’ Loyalty Is Rewarded With a $454 Billion Gift
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.