Nassau County district attorney to investigate GOP Rep.-elect George Santos for 'stunning' lies

The local Long Island district attorney's office in Nassau County announced it's opening an investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos, after the Republican admitted to "embellishing" his work experience and credentials during his campaign.

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the Third District must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," said Republican District Attorney Anne Donnelly in a statement to USA TODAY.

Representative-elect George Santos , R-N.Y., speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it," Donnelly continued.

The office did not provide details of the investigation or possible crimes.

Santos' fabrications came to light after the New York Times reported inconsistencies between the Long Island congressman-elect's claimed credentials and reality.

The Times reported that Santos never earned degrees from Baruch College and New York University despite his claim during his campaign that he had.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Santos was also found to have misrepresented his Jewish heritage, at one point calling himself a "proud American Jew" in a position paper obtained by The Forward. In an interview with the New York Post, where he admitted to fabricating parts of his résumé, Santos said he never claimed to be "Jewish," but rather, "Jew-ish."

Santos had also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but neither company could find any records verifying that.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rep.-elect George Santos to be investigated by Nassau County DA