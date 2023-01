Reuters

Two U.S. House Democrats filed an ethics complaint on Tuesday against newly elected Republican Representative George Santos after revelations that he made false claims about his background and work experience during his campaign. Representatives Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, who like Santos represent parts of the New York City area, asked the House of Representatives Committee on Ethics to launch an investigation of Santos for "failing to file timely, accurate and complete financial disclosure reports as required by law." Republicans won a narrow House majority in the November elections, meaning that members of Santos' own party would have to agree to go along with any effort to investigate or discipline him.