Nassau County Republicans want Killenworth Mansion shut down
Nassau County Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to shut down a Long Island mansion with ties to Russia.
Nassau County Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to shut down a Long Island mansion with ties to Russia.
He made the statement after the US and the EU announced that they would sanction Putin and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.
The real victims of Jan. 6, according to one of the CPAC speakers, are the people who rioted at the Capitol
Tuukka, the Ashland Police Department's "friendly search" dog, killed another dog in December and will not return to duty, a town official said.
"I fought valiantly for a cigar."View Entire Post ›
Graham voted to confirm Jackson to the DC Court of Appeals in June, but he was pushing for Biden to nominate J. Michelle Childs.
The plant was introduced to the U.S. in the 1960s as a sterile hybird, but has begun to cross pollinate.
At CPAC, Costa tried to follow up on a story published in The New York Times about a January 2021 White House meeting between Trump and Lindell.
Donald Trump's first impeachment stemmed, in part, from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding vital security aid.
Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.
After Kirstie Alley said she didn't "know what's real or what is fake" regarding Russia invading Ukraine, her former Dancing with the Stars partner set the record straight on Instagram
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
Letters to the Editor
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.
Chelsea Handler sure knows how to celebrate a birthday in a way that should inspire people to do their big day however they want. The comedian’s choices might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it certainly delivered some epic social media footage. Dressed in nothing but a pair of turquoise bikini underwear and a […]
As the bombs fell, the ex-president bragged.
Guilfoyle, an adviser to former President Trump, abruptly ended a private conversation she was having with the committee Friday.
Russia threatened "military and political consequences" against Finland and Sweden on Friday if they attempted to join NATO.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned against other countries attempting to join NATO after Russia started a war with Ukraine Thursday."Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face...
Prince George attended the Six Nations rugby match with his parents today. See photos here.
Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says
Scott Disick just found himself in the eye of the self-proclaimed "Hurricane" Holly Scarfone. The reality star was recently spotted grabbing grub with Too Hot to Handle alum at Nobu Malibu.