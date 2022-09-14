Nassau County Sheriff announces arrests of men soliciting children for sex in ‘Operation Keystroke’

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office unveiled arrests made in “Operation Keystroke” on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said during the four-day operation, these men allegedly targeted children on social media and solicited them for sex.

“If you are a parent, this should scare the crap out of you,” Leeper said.

The 11 men arrested were mainly from the Jacksonville area. Some of them were married and had children of their own. Leeper said instead of meeting with children, the men were met with law enforcement.

“We came into contact with real monsters,” Leeper said.

