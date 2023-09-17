Nassau County Sheriff meets with Families of Missing Children in the State’s Capitol

Missing Children’s Day ceremony was held to help remember children who were murdered as well as others who have not yet been found.

Families from around Florida gathered to put roses next to photos of their loved ones.

Sheriff Bill Leeper Meets with Families of Missing Children at State’s Capitol.

According to Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, last year, about 28,000 missing children reports were made to Florida law enforcement agencies. FDLE issued roughly 55 Missing Child Alerts and 12 AMBER Alerts statewide.

So far, Florida has activated over 4,400 AMBER, Missing Child, Silver, and Purple alerts and more than 1,600 missing persons have been found through these efforts.

Sheriff Leeper is with Diena Thompson and her daughter. Her other daughter, 7-year-old Somer was abducted and killed back in 2009 in Orange Park while she was walking home from school. This ceremony makes sure these children and their families are never forgotten.

