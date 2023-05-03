Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who has an active warrant for child abuse

An officer from Nassau County Sheriff’s Office stopped a man due to a pedestrian violation later finding out the suspect had other active charges.

Don William David Lindsey, 49, was stopped in Nassau and then it was revealed he had an active arrest warrant in Orange County Sherriff’s Office for several counts of sexual battery against a child.

You can watch the arrest video here .

