Woman killed in deputy-involved shooting in Hilliard was threatening to kill herself, sheriff says

A woman died Wednesday morning after being shot by a deputy in Hilliard, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

NCSO was called to Barbara Lane around 2:14 a.m., Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

A 47-year-old woman was threatening to kill herself with a knife, Leeper said.

She stormed out of the house and went into some bushes near the house. Deputies tried to get her to come out, but she wouldn’t, Leeper said.

Deputies noticed she had a rifle in her hands and stuck the barrel in her mouth, stating, “You have to do it,” and then pointed a weapon at deputies.

One shot was fired by a deputy, who has been with NCSO since 2015, and the woman died at the scene, Leeper said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The weapon was later found to be a BB rifle, but in the dark it looked real to deputies, Leeper said.

Leeper said the woman was later identified as Donna Dale. Family tells Action News Jax her last name was Merritt.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, the woman was involved in a crash outside Fernandina Beach on State Road 200.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Leeper said the woman had a history of suicidal thoughts. Deputies also responded to the home on Barbara Lane about a month ago and the woman was Tasered and held under the Baker Act.

The Baker Act allows law enforcement to involuntarily commit a person to a mental health facility for up to 72 hours if they’re deemed to pose an immediate threat to themselves or others.

The deputy who fired the fatal shot will be on administrative leave until he is cleared to come back, Leeper said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.