Nassau County Sheriff’s Office solves 2019 sexual battery case using DNA database

Detective J.A. Carter with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office recently solved a 2019 sexual battery using CODIS (Combined DNA Index System), a computer software program funded by the FBI which allows forensic laboratories to create searchable databases of authorized DNA profiles.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The CODIS software enables state, local, and national law enforcement crime laboratories to compare DNA profile electronically. On June 29, 2022, NCSO received a call of a person found deceased at the bottom of a pool on Franklin Rd in Hilliard.

The evidence on scene suggested that an individual attempted to make entry to the house due to bloody hand prints on the rear glass door. Detective Carter was able to identify the individual in the pool as Jimmie Lee Baldwin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Detective Carter took a sample of Baldwin’s blood from the door and sent it off to ensure that another individual couldn’t have left the hand prints.

In December of 2022 the results came back from CODIS as a match for the suspect in a sexual battery that occurred in Nassau County in June of 2019, that initially had no suspect information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The victim was contacted and advised that the suspect was Jimmie Baldwin who is now deceased and that the DNA returned matched the DNA recovered from the 2019 sexual battery. Below is a mugshot of Jimmie Baldwin.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.