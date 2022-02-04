Nassau County Sheriff's Office implements bodycam program for deputies

A Nassau County deputy with the new Panasonic body-worn camera.

Nassau County deputies are wearing an electronic eye now as the Sheriff's Office adds body cameras to their list of equipment.

That means deputies patrolling the streets of Callahan, Yulee and elsewhere in the county will have a bodycam to record their interactions with people as they handle anything from a traffic stop to a foot chase.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said the process of determining the kind of body camera his deputies would use took just over two years. Now many of his 162 sworn deputies are wearing new Panasonic cameras on duty, starting with its Civil Division on Dec. 8 and patrol, traffic, school resource officers and marine units following suit, he said.

"It will bring about greater transparency between citizens and law enforcement, and better accountability for our actions as well as the actions of citizens," Leeper said. "The cameras only show a portion of what an officer is seeing or perceiving, but they can at least show it from the officer's perspective. ... It also captures activity of criminals they come in contact with, which can help in prosecution."

Nassau County deputies hook up their new Panasonic body cameras.

The program cost about $400,000, with the majority going toward 274 cameras alone and another $46,000 for the computer systems to store the video, Leeper said. Charging equipment and services to redact personal information, addresses and victim faces from the footage combine for close to another $8,600.

The money came from $1.04 million in proceeds given to the Sheriff's Office by the Department of Treasury after a successful 2014 Bitcoin criminal investigation, officials said.

Leeper said the initiative was going to roll out last year, but Panasonic had to program the camera system to match his department's systems, Leeper said.

"It interfaces with our current in-car camera system that we have had for a few years," the sheriff said. "... We also had to look at developing a policy for use by our deputies, so we obtained several from other sheriff's offices throughout the state."

Deputies also needed to be trained how and when to use the cameras. Redacted versions of video will be released if there are public records requests approved for it, Leeper said.

What about other Northeast Florida sheriff's offices

Nassau County becomes one of only a few law enforcement agencies in Northeast Florida to equip officers with bodycams.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office began equipping its patrol officers with bodycams in October 2018, and all patrol officers and patrol sergeants are required to wear one while in uniform. All sergeants and below are issued two cameras, the Sheriff's Office said.

In August the Sheriff's Office said it was temporarily removing all but one of the body-camera videos of every police officer shooting since mid-2019 from its Officer Involved Shootings website at transparency.jaxsheriff.org/OIS. Citing privacy concerns under the state's Marsy's Law. An advisory on the website said the videos would be re-released once the proper redactions were made, and as of this week some are back on the website.

A scene from Jacksonville Officer Timmy Davis' bodycam shows John Robert Ritter holding a knife on Feb. 13, 2020, behind a Northside grocery store. This is the enhanced video shown during the Sheriff's Office's review board, subtitled as Ritter says "shoot me" to the officer.

Baker County Undersheriff Randy Crews said his deputies do not have body cameras, "nor plan on obtaining them at this time."

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has not equipped its deputies with bodycams, although the St. Augustine Police Department added them in 2020, according to The St. Augustine Record.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office's deputies do not wear them either, budgetary constraints playing a role in why the department does not have them, spokesman Andrew Ford said.

"The initial cost of purchasing the equipment is upwards of several million dollars," Ford said. "After purchasing the equipment, we need personnel, redacting software and servers to house the hours of videos, which is very costly."

Putnam County's 125 deputies and 60 corrections officers are not using bodycams now, Col. Joseph Wells said. But the Sheriff's Office announced last month that it will begin a "phased approach" to the program, with the first round of cameras to be issued by the end of this year.

"Right now we are in the policy development and vendor selection phase," Wells said. "Our plan is to provide cameras in phases, with 25 percent of our law enforcement deputies having the cameras issued this year. Our primary focus will be on uniform patrol deputies."

Putnam's program is paid for from its general fund budget, and there is no immediate plan to equip corrections deputies because the jail is new and equipped with a camera system covering the entire facility, Wells said.

Leeper said studies have shown the cameras have another benefit for his deputies: They can show "the great work they do every day that no one knows about."

The American Civil Liberties Union says police body cameras "have the potential to serve as a much-needed police oversight tool" at a time of a growing recognition that the United States has a problem with police violence. But it says for the technology to be effective at providing oversight, reducing police abuses and increasing community trust, it must "be deployed with good policies to ensure they accomplish those goals."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nassau County Sheriff's Office adds bodycams for deputies