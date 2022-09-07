Nassau County suspect caught stealing gas

Monday afternoon, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 7/11 convenience store at Lofton Square Court in reference to fuel actively being stolen.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Station reports state that the gas station employees said that two individuals with a white flatbed truck were stealing fuel from a gas pump.

Investigators learned that two male suspects Ramon Vila, from Miami and Silvio Aguila, from Jacksonville had installed a device that electronically restricts the flow meter on the computer activated pump system. The first theft was reported at 4:30 p.m. for 367 gallons of fuel valued at $1757.93 but the gas pump only showed a charge for $30.00. A second theft involving the same suspects occurred at 7:55 p.m.

During the second theft investigators determined that these men had been pumping fuel for only 10 minutes and stolen approximately 114 gallons of fuel , valued at around $546.00 at which time a deputy arrived on scene.

Nassau County reported that detectives also arrived to assist and help translate since the suspects only spoke Spanish. It was determined that the suspects opened the gas pump cabinet using a key without authorization and knowingly and willfully installed a device, which caused the electronic computer system to understate the amount of fuel being pumped.

Vila and Aguila were both arrested and charged for offenses to computer users on two separate incidents. Both are both being held at the Nassau County jail.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office provided an image of the device they used to commit this crime:





