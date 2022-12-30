Nassau deputies release hospital bed photo of father, 81, accused of shooting daughter

A father was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he shot his daughter in Callahan.

Robert Hall, 81, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, deputies said.

As of Friday, he had not yet been booked into the Nassau County Jail as he “is currently receiving medical treatment for unrelated health issues,” the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

Since he had not yet been booked into jail, NCSO on Friday released a photo of Hall from his hospital bed.

NCSO first responded Tuesday night to Ratliff Road near Woodbridge Drive after getting reports that a person had been shot.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the person was shot by her 81-year-old father. NCSO said when they arrived, deputies found Hall’s daughter had been shot in the arm and was sitting in front of her vehicle at a former fire station on Ratliff Road.

NCSO found Hall and detained him and deputies later found out that Hall and his daughter got into an argument.

According to Hall’s arrest report, the argument started after the two were talking about “family issues” that happened the day before.

Hall was calling the victim names, according to the report, and she responded by shouting, “Are you serious dad?”

The report said of Hall, “He responded, ‘You won’t raise your voice to me in this house? You stupid (expletive) I’ll kill you.’”

The victim then responded, according to the report, “Are you serious?”

Hall then said, “Sit down I’ll kill you,” according to the report.

At one point, NCSO said in the release, “Hall reached for his .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver in a side table near his chair and fired multiple shots. At least two shots hit a wall in the home and a third shot hit the victim in the shoulder.”

The victim was walking away when she was shot. According to the report, “she said she continued walking away yelling ‘Daddy don’t kill me!’”

Action News Jax obtained 911 calls from the incident. The dispatcher asked the male caller to ask the victim if the shooting was an accident or malicious. She said that the shooting was done on purpose.

She told deputies she had been living at the home for three months and has been Hall’s caretaker, the report said. She also told deputies she has text messages where Hall previously threatened her.

Hall’s daughter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

