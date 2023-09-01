Nassau deputy arrested: Shots fired during 6-hour standoff; Earice Rhoden in custody

A Nassau County deputy was arrested after a six-hour standoff occurred in the Widlight community that included gunshots but no injuries, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Earice Ray Rhoden Jr., 49, is facing charges of using a firearm while being under the influence of alcohol/drugs and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said at about 10 p.m. Thursday a deputy responded to a home in the Yulee area in reference to a "domestic dispute" that involved Rhoden and a family member. He said Rhoden, who was off-duty at the time, was accused of firing two shots in an unknown direction when another deputy arrived and tried to de-escalate the situation.

The arrest warrant states Rhoden attempted to go back inside the home but could not gain entry due to the door being locked.

Rhoden was "intoxicated" and armed himself with a rifle along with a pistol and was "attempting to leave the house," the arrest warrant states.

The responding deputy called for backup and the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team as well as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to the scene, Leeper said.

James Hickox: FBI arrests Nassau sheriff's sergeant, Jacksonville trooper in DEA investigation

The arrest warrant states that after backup arrived, Rhoden fired "five shots from his weapon that went over the top" of a marked patrol vehicle, along with "two follow-up shots toward the NCSO Drone that was flying over the residence." Rhoden also is accused of pointing his pistol at a deputy during the standoff and "then retreated into the garage."

According to the booking report, Rhoden was taken into custody at 5:05 a.m. Friday as the incident was "resolved peacefully," Leeper said.

Rhoden has been suspended without pay and was being held without bail as of Friday afternoon.

Leeper issued the following statement to the mediaFriday:

“First and foremost, I would like to say we here at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office are a family and to hear that one of our deputies was involved in a situation like this is deeply saddening," Leeper said in an emailed statement. "... I am thankful this incident was resolved peacefully and no one was hurt. Deputies are human and struggle with issues just like many others in our society. There are several programs that the Sheriff’s Office offers for our employees in order to get the help that they need and we encourage anyone to reach out if they need it.”

He did not get into specifics about what the dispute was over or if Rhoden had any prior disciplinary issues.

This story first appeared on First Coast News, the Times-Union's news partner.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: SWAT standoff and gunfire ends with Nassau County deputy's arrest