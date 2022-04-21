Nassau man arrested after detectives find over 25 pounds of THC candies, other contraband in home

Thirty-four-year-old Jake Lee Cleveland was arrested by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after detectives found over 25 pounds of marijuana, THC candies and other contraband inside his home.

Detectives with the Nassau County Narcotics Taskforce obtained a search warrant for Cleveland’s Fernandina Beach residence located at 2203 Belvedere Avenue. When detectives arrived, they found Cleveland exiting his vehicle, which they say smelled of marijuana.

Cleveland was detained due to his active arrest warrants before detectives entered and photographed the residence.

Detectives located large amounts of a green leafy substance throughout the home.

In the kitchen, detectives found an air-sealed bag labeled “hash” and a cooking pot filled with the green leafy substance. They also found several black bags and cardboard boxes with THC candies inside as well as mason jars filled with THC “butter.”

In the living room, detectives located another bag filled with the same green leafy substance.

During the search of the bedroom, detectives found two pipes with residue and more bags of the green leafy substance along with several containers of “roaches.” They located a safe with five firearms and money inside. Next to the safe, two boxes of ammunition were located.

In the guest house, detectives found boxes of THC candies and cartridges, a digital scale, loose leafy green substance as well as bags of the same substance.

Detectives searched the garage and found more THC “butter” and a pot that was being used to make the THC “butter.”

Cleveland’s vehicle was also searched and yielded more of the green leafy substance, THC candies and a bag containing a brown waxy substance identified as THC concentrate.

The green leafy substance was tested and came back positive for marijuana.

In total, detectives seized 169 packages of THC candies, 33 THC cartridges, about 14 pounds of THC “butter,” almost 9 pounds of marijuana, 187.10 grams of THC concentrate, five firearms and two boxes of ammunition.

The money that was found during the search was placed back into Cleveland’s property.

Cleveland was taken to jail and charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, operation of a drug house, six counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia with residue.

