Nassau's county attorney resigns after State Attorney's Office findings that he 'committed criminal acts'

Mullin

Nassau County Attorney Michael Mullin has agreed to officially resign after a State Attorney's Office investigation strongly suggests he "committed criminal acts" by deleting text messages sought by a developer in a long-running battle over the Wildlight residential development.

Wildlight is part of the 23,600-acre East Nassau Stewardship District under development by Rayonier, and Mullin represented the developer as a private-sector attorney from 2007 to 2015 when he became county attorney.

In a letter to Nassau County commissioners, Mullin officially announced his March 31 resignation, mentioning nothing about text messages or Rayonier. Instead, he said Assistant County Attorney Denise May has the experience and ability to be "a great county attorney," adding that he has had the honor to serve as county attorney at different times for 31 years.

"I started representing the county in 1982. There have been highs and lows, mistakes and accomplishments," Mullin wrote "... I am confident that Nassau County will continue to remain the unique, special community it is and that it will never lose its core — which is faith, citizens first and 'just plain do it right.'”

The resignation came as a 10-page legal memo summarizing the State Attorney's Office investigation of Mullin was released following statements that he "committed criminal acts by knowingly violating Florida’s public records and open government laws."

"The state’s investigation found evidence that Mullin committed criminal acts by permitting Nassau County’s systemic failure to preserve public records, failing to truthfully and timely respond to Raydient’s (Rayonier's) public records request and allowing the deletion of text messages constituting public records," the memo states. "Further, the evidence supports that Mullin committed these violations of the public records law to give the county what he must have believed was an advantage in the ENCPA dispute and to hinder Raydient’s efforts to discover the truth associated with his actions as a public official."

Mullin followed up with his own statement Tuesday saying he strongly disagrees with the findings.

"The messages which are the subject of the civil suits were turned over to the requestors beginning in January 2019 and also provided to the State Attorney’s Office in March of 2019," he wrote in his statement. "In addition, I drafted new procedures for maintaining and addressing personal messages on private devices. The procedures are set forth in an ordinance adopted in the fall of 2019. ... These procedures remain in effect today."

County quiet, but Rayonier sounds off

The county did not have an immediate response to Mullin's resignation as of Tuesday afternoon, saying a statement is forthcoming. Mullin had been county attorney since 2015, his second stint in the job after a 25-year term that ended in 2007 when he left for private practice.

Minutes after the public release of the State Attorney's Office's memo, Rayonier officials said they were "grateful" for its investigative efforts seeking accountability for transgressions against the company and citizens of Nassau County.

They had raised concerns regarding Mullin’s conduct years ago, but the county ignored them and instead gave Mullin more control over government affairs as it doubled his salary, according to Rayonier's statement.

"Rayonier is disappointed that the county failed to act on their own to remove a clearly compromised county attorney, all the while wasting tax dollars litigating to defend his bad advice and him personally in multiple litigation matters," Rayonier's statement continued. "Even now, the county continues to waste significant resources defending Mullin, despite several judicial decisions finding his advice to be wrong and, according to the State Attorney’s Office, criminal."

The stewardship district that includes Wildlight will feature retail, office, residential and hotel space along with wetlands and upland conservation lands with current or planned access to Interstate 95, U.S. 17/Florida 200 and county roadways. Rayonier is developing Wildlight on 2,900 acres in that eastern section of Nassau County. Rayonier also built its headquarters in Wildlight.

The core of the matter

In 2017 a dispute arose between Nassau County and Rayonier over the terms of the stewardship district and who was responsible for constructing and maintaining parks and recreational facilities in Wildlight. In February 2018 Nassau County employees and officials went to Tallahassee to oppose legislation they said would impact the district.

Those officials exchanged numerous text messages before, during and after the trip, the State Attorney's Office said. The messages concerned the dispute between Rayonier and the county, and potential courses of action officials might take to challenge the company.

On Oct. 1 2018 Rayonier submitted a four-page public records request to Nassau County requesting 21 types of records from June 2016 onward related to the district and proposed state legislation that the county asserted would impact it. Twenty-five days later, the county's response did not include any requested email or text message communications, according to the State Attorney's Office investigation.

The records Rayonier sought ultimately surfaced after Mullin terminated county Budget Director Justin Stankiewicz in December 2018. That's when Stankiewicz filed a grievance complaint saying his termination was retaliation for not following Mullin's orders to destroy county officials' text messages being sought by a developer's attorney. Stankiewicz also attached pages of text messages to that grievance, the State Attorney's Office said.

Regardless of Mullin’s motive for terminating Stankiewicz or his belief as to why he was terminated, it is evident the text messages attached to the grievance constitute public records, according to the State Attorney's Office memo.

"Even though these text messages were directly responsive to public records requests made by Raydient to the county, their existence — known to Mullin — was denied by the county at Mullin’s direction," the memo states.

Rayonier filed a lawsuit on Feb. 6, 2019, contending the text messages showed the county was coordinating a strategy in 2018 to exert pressure on the company to put up more money for parks and recreational facilities.

Judge's ruling and a flawed policy

Ultimately, Circuit Court Judge James Daniel issued an Aug. 24, 2021, order granting summary judgment in favor of Rayonier over the public records dispute. Nassau County officials violated the state's public record law when they did not provide text messages sought by Rayonier, the judgment states.

Daniel wrote in his ruling that Nassau County lacked a record retention policy for text messages during the time frame Rayonier was seeking them. He stated that from Oct. 12 to Nov. 16, 2018, when Rayonier made a records request and two follow-up demands for the documents, the county at first provided no text messages whatsoever. Then the county said it was "not aware of any text messages," later adding that it had responded to the public records request.

While the county was giving those responses, Daniel wrote that no one from the county told Rayonier that County Commission members and employees "routinely deleted text messages from their phones or that the county had no records retention policy for text messages."

The judge added that commissioners and employees frequently used text messages to communicate about county business, but some used a setting on personal phones that automatically deleted text messages after 30 days, while others manually deleted messages "from time to time" to clear up space on their phones.

In its defense, the county told Daniels it had turned over thousands of pages of records in response to a public-records request from Rayonier. The county also argued in 2021 that a "majority of the text messages at issue" did not rise to the level of being public records under Florida law because they were "transitory conversational messages with short-lived or no administrative value."

Daniel disagreed and said the "overwhelming majority" of the text messages did fall into the categories of public records that should have been maintained for three or five years.

In conclusion

In its memo, the State Attorney's Office said the evidence it uncovered came from "considerable sworn testimony under oath" from the ongoing civil litigation between Rayonier, Nassau County and Mullin. The testimony establishes that text messages existed between the commissioners and Mullin regarding the dispute, and that makes them public records.

The evidence is clear that Mullin knew that commissioners were not retaining texts, and he "implicitly condoned the practice" by advising them they had no obligation to retain "transitory" messages, the State Attorney's Office memo states.

"As county attorney, it is unreasonable to conclude that Mullin was not familiar with the public records law," the memo continues. "On the contrary, based on his experience and position within the county, he surely appreciated that these text message communications constituted public records. Similarly, Mullin also appreciated the potential adverse public relations and legal ramifications of these text messages becoming public."

Regarding Mullin's conduct, the State Attorney's Office said he not only committed public records violations as a public officer but did so knowingly by overseeing the county’s systemic failure to preserve text messages. He also failed to "truthfully and timely respond" to Rayonier's public records request and allowed the deletion of text messages.

"These actions, and the motive for concealing these messages, indicate a knowing and willful violation of the law," the memo said.

Mullin's defense includes claims that neither he nor the other county commissioners intentionally deleted the text messages and that a good faith effort was made to comply with the developer's public records request, the State Attorney's Office said. He further points to an outdated county public records policy at the time which did not address the retention of text messages constituting public records and was not an intentional violation.

Since the evidence uncovered by the State Attorney's Office supports that Mullin committed criminal violations of Florida’s public records law, he has "disqualified himself from continuing to serve as county attorney," the memo concludes. In order to avoid what it calls "protracted litigation in criminal courts" and noting Mullin has no prior criminal record, the State Attorney's Office agreed to forego formal prosecution if he resigns.

Rayonier's statement ends by saying it continues to look for ways to "move past this dark episode for the greater benefit of the citizens of Nassau County."

"We are optimistic that with the forced removal of the county attorney, the county will now move forward in a more constructive and transparent way," its statement ends.

