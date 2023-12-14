It's nasty out there. Gusts up to 35 mph, rip current warnings and potential flooding

Windy, rainy conditions have taken over Palm Beach County and much of Florida's east coast, and it's not expected to end until the weekend.

Palm Beach County and the rest of South Florida are under a wind advisory until Saturday morning, with warnings of winds of 25 with gusts up to 35 mph on the coast.

The National Weather Service warns of a high risk of rip currents, high surf (up to 7 feet in some areas), and overall dangerous marine conditions. The service also warns that gusty winds could "blow around unsecured objects," tree limbs could be knocked down and we could see some power outages. The service also notes that excessive rains could lead to localized flooding along the east coast of Florida. The threat of thunderstorms and heavy rains is expected to continue through the weekend.

The good news for Palm Beach County is that we're not getting cold air with the blustery conditions. Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid- to low-70s during the day and in the high-60s at night through Sunday. It's forecast to be a bit chillier Sunday night, with a low of 58 degrees while Monday could struggle to reach 70 degrees.

Rains and blustery conditions are expected in Palm Beach County through the weekend.

The blustery winds sweeping across Florida is coming from a stationary front over the Florida Straits that's moving northward into South Florida, coupled with high pressure moving eastward over the Southeastern United States. Meanwhile, a low-pressure front is expected to form over the central Gulf of Mexico and move northeast.

According to the National Weather Service, there is currently rough, choppy surf and a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents from Flagler Beach south, which will get worse toward the end of the week.

"Coastal hazards increase into late-week with hazardous surf (strong rip currents and large breaking waves), as well the potential for minor coastal flooding and beach erosion due to building surf and higher than normal high tides," said NWS meteorologist Jole Fehling.

Rain across portions of central and South Florida started Tuesday evening and will extend through the weekend. The potential for heavy rainfall across South Florida is expected Thursday, expanding to possibly drench most of east central Florida on Saturday, Fehling said. Rainfall amounts up to 5 inches are possible over South Florida's east coast metro areas, the NWS said.

According to AccuWeather, Florida should see "stiff east-to-northeast winds averaging 15-25 mph with gusts from 30-40 mph likely along the Gulf coast, and especially along Florida's Atlantic coast, spanning several days from Wednesday to Saturday."

On the Beaufort scale, which measures windspeeds and damage effects, 30-40 mpg gusts are considered "near gale," putting "whole trees in motion" and difficulty in walking against the wind. Structural damage isn't expected until winds get up to 47-54 mph. You may want to take care of small loose items in the yard.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida weather: Multiple fronts to bring high winds, rain