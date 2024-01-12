Nasty Iowa weather adds uncertainty for DeSantis, forces event postponements

Blizzard conditions in Iowa that rendered some roads impassable Friday prompted the super PAC supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis to put some of its events on hold, while other candidates made similar cancellations.

The events “have been postponed because of unsafe weather conditions,” Jess Szymanski, a spokesperson for the Never Back Down super PAC, said in an email Friday afternoon.

DeSantis had previously been slated to hold multiple rallies across the state. It was unclear if or when the DeSantis events would be rescheduled.

Former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had made similar cancellations, according to news reports.

The tough decisions made by the campaigns highlighted how the dangerous weather was complicating the candidates’ efforts to make their closing arguments to voters before Monday’s all-important caucuses. Republican organizers in Iowa were also bracing for bitter, subzero temperatures left in the wake of Friday’s storm to dampen turnout.

The caucuses are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Central Time on Monday, when the temperature is forecast to drop to about -10 degrees with a windchill that could make it feel as low as -30.

