Nasty Tick-Borne Diseases Are Making People Sick All Over the Country

From Prevention

As the weather gets warmer, the bugs are coming out to play-and carrying nasty diseases with them. While mosquitoes and fleas carry their own set of risks, a certain type of blood-sucking bug has been gaining more traction across the country: ticks.

The number of tick-borne diseases have more than doubled in the last 13 years, according to a 2018 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Why the increase? Ticks and the diseases they spread are making their way into new regions. Plus, people are traveling more than ever, boosting the odds of bringing an infection home from another country, where more rare vector-borne diseases may be robust.

The CDC identifies tick-borne illnesses as a public health threat and admits the problem is widespread and difficult to control. While these diseases occur all over the United States, the Northeast, upper Midwest, and southern parts of the country seem to be particularly vulnerable.

While not all tick-related infectious diseases are something to lose sleep over, knowing how to spot the symptoms is crucial to early treatment, which typically involves a round of antibiotics or other prescribed medications. Plus, different types of ticks spread different types of illnesses. Here, the ones you should watch out for, their symptoms, and how to protect yourself from a nasty tick bite this summer.

Lyme disease

Photo credit: anakopa - Getty Images More

What it is: Lyme disease is an infection caused by bacteria that’s transmitted through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick (also known as a deer tick).

Symptoms: If left untreated, lyme disease can cause a variety of flu-like symptoms, depending on how long you’ve been infected. This includes fever, chills, headache, fatigue, joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes. Perhaps the most recognizable sign of Lyme is a red bullseye-shaped rash. Symptoms become more severe the longer you go without treatment, leading to shooting pains in your hands and feet, nerve pain, irregular heartbeat, facial palsy, or even inflammation of your brain and spinal cord.

How common it is: Lyme disease accounted for 82 percent of all tick-borne diseases reported from 2004 to 2016, the CDC report found, rising from 19,804 cases in 2004 to 36,429 cases in 2016. A total of 402,502 cases have been reported in that span of time.

It’s worth noting that these numbers only include reported cases. The CDC estimates that roughly 300,000 Americans are infected with Lyme each year, which is eight to 10 times higher than the number of cases actually reported. While Lyme is most common in the Northeast and upper Midwest, the disease has been making its way to other parts of the country.

Anaplasmosis and ehrlichiosis

What it is: Both anaplasmosis and ehrlichiosis are infections caused by bacteria that is transmitted through the bite of infected ticks. Anaplasmosis is commonly spread through blacklegged ticks in the Northeast and western blacklegged ticks along the opposite coastline. Ehrlichiosis is spread through the lone star tick and blacklegged ticks.

Symptoms: Both diseases exhibit similar symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle pain, malaise, chills, stomach pain, nausea, cough, confusion. Sometimes a rash may occur-identified by splotchy red patches or pinpointed dots-but it is more common in ehrlichiosis (especially in children) than anaplasmosis. A rash is still considered rare in both tick illnesses.