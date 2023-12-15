Nasty weather putting Palm Beach County events on hold; Lake Worth Beach Pier closed

The weather outside is frightful.

Enough so that long-planned events throughout Palm Beach County are being put on hold or outright cancelled today through the weekend. Even public places like the Lake Worth Beach Pier remain closed after Palm Beach County and the rest of South Florida were placed under a wind advisory on Friday.

The advisory remains in effect for Palm Beach County through 7 a.m. Sunday, with warnings of sustained winds of 25 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph along the coast. The county also remains under a flood watch through Saturday because of the excessive rainfall. And beach and boating conditions remain cautious.

All shopping malls from Palm Beach Gardens to Wellington to Boca Raton. And government offices, as well trash pick-up remain open and on schedule, according to official government websites. But as for the popular Lake Worth Beach Pier, it has been closed since 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, taking away one of the county's most popular spots for residents and tourists alike this time of year.

But the inclement weather is wreaking havoc on events throughout the county, especially along the coast.

Palm Beach County weekend events cancelled or postponed, including green markets

West Palm Beach GreenMarket is closed on Saturday.

Lake Worth Beach Farmers Market is closed on Saturday.

Sandi’s Pancake Breakfast at the Lake Pavilion is still on Saturday. (An indoor event that will still operate as planned and tickets are still available).

The Ferris wheel and Paradise Island at Sandi Tree will be closed to day through Saturday.

Unity in the Community has been postponed until Saturday, Dec. 23 at 1020 11th Street in West Palm Beach.

"Dirty Dancing Live" at Old School Square in Delray Beach on Friday night has been postponed.

All Harbourside in Jupiter events have been canceled through Saturday.

Wellington's Town Center events have been cancelled through Saturday.

North Palm Beach Holiday tradition events, including Santa's Trolley Rides and Santa's Fire Engine Visit, have been postponed.

All local participating Wreaths Across America events have been postponed to until noon on December 23.

