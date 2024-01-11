Natalia Grace posts $20,000 GoFundMe for surgeries, a 'fresh start in life'

Natalia Grace Barnett, the subject of the infamous true crime case often compared to the movie "Orphan," has begun speaking out following her appearance in the Investigative Discovery docuseries “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks."

Natalia, also spelled Natalyah, spoke publicly for the first time in the segment, which aired in early January, after a gag order issued during legal proceedings against her adoptive parents expired. Since then, she has posted a GoFundMe fundraiser, asking people to help her out with "a fresh start in life."

The fundraiser, uploaded to the crowd-funding platform GoFundMe, went live on Monday with a total funding goal of $20,000. As of Thursday afternoon, $11,275 has been secured toward that goal from people across the U.S., many of whom left comments of support along with their donations.

The GoFundMe is listed under the name "Natalyah Mans," though it says she is also commonly known by the name Natalia Grace. Natalia, a Ukrainian orphan who was accused by her adoptive American parents of being a violent adult masquerading as a child, was recently found to be 22 years old via a DNA test, confirming she was in fact a child when she was adopted by the Barnett family of Indiana in 2010.

Natalia, who has a rare form of dwarfism, and the Barnetts remained in the spotlight during ongoing legal battles after the parents had Natalia's age legally changed and left her in a rented apartment while the rest of the family moved out of the country. Since then, the case has become well-known in pop culture, becoming the subject of an Investigation Discovery (ID) docuseries, many news stories and social media posts.

Natalia Grace GoFundMe

Charges against the Barnetts, including abandonment, were ultimately dismissed or resolved. Since then, Natalia said in the GoFundMe description that she is trying to start fresh and establish a new life as an adult.

"I recently moved out and I'm saving money to get my own house so I can have a personal place of my own and I am wanting to start my own photography business to create a fun and awesome way to have fun and do what I love which is taking pictures and creating memories for myself and other people," reads the fundraiser. "I am doing this so I can have a fresh start in life as an adult and get past everything that happened in my life!"

The summary goes on to explain Natalia has Diastrophic Dysplasia, a rare form of dwarfism that will require extensive spine and leg surgery to avoid the development of paralysis and incontinence. According to the GoFundMe, these procedures will cost upward of $500,000 and are not covered by insurance.

"I would like to make enough to at least put a deposit on my own place and start a business to start earning some money so I can start saving for this expensive treatment, however [sic] if I reach over my goal I will be able to put that towards the treatment I require to give me a better chance at getting enough to cover it," the GoFundMe, which lists her location as the upstate New York town Clifton Park, continues.

Since posting, the fundraiser has secured 283 donations and 27 comments or "words of support," encouraging Natalia via messages like, "I'm so sorry for all the horrible things you had to go through. You are incredibly strong [sic] young woman and I hope justice is served and you live your long happy life," and, "I'm so sorry for all that you have endured. I hope that you get justice from all who have wronged you and you find healing into your future."

While it has yet to be confirmed, fans online have speculated that she will appear in a third installation in the "Curious Case of Natalia Grace" series, as the last season ended on yet another "cliffhanger."

