Natalie Cassidy's hair makes big impression on The One Show

Natalie Cassidy had a big blow dry for her appearance on The One Show. (Getty Images)

What did you miss?

Natalie Cassidy made a big impression on The One Show - with her voluminous blow dry.

The EastEnders star appeared on the BBC evening show with Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page to discuss their new podcast. But viewers were distracted by her eye-catching hairstyle, which seemed to be all that caught their attention.

What, how, and why?

Natalie Cassidy and Joanna Page on The One Show (BBC The One Show/X)

Cassidy, 40, joined fellow actor Page, 46, on the green sofa to chat to Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas about their new collaboration - a podcast about their favourite TV shows. The soap star is known to EastEnders fans as busy nurse and mother Sonia Fowler and has starred in the soap since 1993 when she was just 10 years old. The 40-year-old actor - who has two daughters with cameraman husband cameraman Marc Humphreys - often shares frank and open videos with her 425k Instagram followers, wearing no make-up and casual leisure wear, speaking about her life as a busy working parent.

"She's relatable..She's a safe pair of hands."



30 years after Sonia first stepped foot on The Square, @nat_cassidy tells us why she thinks she remains a @bbceastenders favourite 🙌



Watch #TheOneShow live now 👉 https://t.co/aSoAeqEvAd pic.twitter.com/rJOWZock7S — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 27, 2024

So many viewers of The One Show were taken aback to see the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant looking so coifed and glamorous, with her brunette hair styled into a big and bouncy, sleek and shiny, shoulder-length bob.

One viewer wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: "What's happened to Natalie's hair is it a wig or is it her own hair gone skewiff? #TheOneShow" Another asked: "What the heck is going on with her hair #theoneshow #bbc" While another commented: "Natalie’s hair is that of a person about 30 years older than her. Definitely a bit odd … but if she likes it #TheOneShow" One One Show viewer exclaimed: "Nat's hair should have been a separate guest on the show. WTH? #sackthestylist #TheOneShow" And another posted: "#TheOneShow WHAT THE….HAIR"

One EastEnders fan simply wrote: "Sonia’s hair on #TheOneShow", followed by a series of awkward blushing emojis. And another said: "#theoneshow that bouncy blow is very ageing"

Several viewers shared GIFs of crazy hair and ill-fitting wigs along with the hashtag #TheOneShow.

What else happened on The One Show?

Joanna Page disagreed with Natalie Cassidy about shortening school holidays. (Getty Images)

The One Show hosts Jones and Jenas also discussed the proposed changes to school holidays. Educational charity The Nuffield Foundation is set to publish a study on overcoming post-pandemic learning disparities, which will recommend shortening the six week summer holiday to four weeks, and extending half term holidays to two weeks.

Working parents Cassidy and Page disagreed about the proposals. Mother-of-two Cassidy - whose daughters are aged 13 and seven - felt the summer holiday is too long. She said: "I think it's a good idea because I would like another week at Christmas. I think two weeks isn't enough time, so spreading them out through out the year a bit... six weeks is a long time."

But Page - who has four children aged between ten and three with actor husband James Thornton - said: "I love it. I love that it's so long. You can go off, you can go on holiday, see grandparents, you can do whatever you want. I think if you split it up over the year the kids wouldn't get into a routine then. You'd be breaking everything up too much."

Jones, who has three children agreed: "The thing is at the end of the school you feel like they need a big break." Cassidy argued: "Yeah but four weeks break, I think they forget how to do everything,"

Cassidy and Page have teamed up to host new BBC Sounds podcast Off The Telly in which they chat about the big TV shows of the week.

The One Show airs on BBC One at 7pm Monday to Friday.

Read more: Natalie Cassidy