Natalie Cline announces plans to run for reelection despite controversy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Natalie Cline announced on social media that she is running for reelection on the Utah State Board of Education despite calls for her resignation.

Natalie Cline made the announcement Monday that she is officially running for reelection for State Board District 9. She said for the last three years, she has worked “tirelessly to create and put forward standards and policy that would move our schools back to a place of sanity and security where a focus on classical academics could once again take center stage in a student’s education.”

However, Cline has recently been under intense criticism for a post on social media that led state officials, including Gov. Cox, to chastise her and the USBE to formally call for her resignation.

