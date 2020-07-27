Natalie Portman may be small now, but she plans on getting "jacked" for her upcoming role as Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

During an Instagram Live with tennis star Serena Williams, the 39-year-old actress shared a few tidbits about the Marvel character, starting with her name.

"She’s actually The Mighty Thor," she clarified. "The comics had the female Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she’s The Mighty Thor."

Portman also shared that she is "very excited" for the new film and revealed that, after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's now set to begin shooting in Australia in early 2021, which she's thankful for since it gives her more time to bulk up.

"We haven’t started. More time to get jacked, which I have not," the "Black Swan" actress admitted. "I’ve got the carbo-loading down, but not the exercise part."

"I’m interested to see if I can gain muscle," she added.

While on the topic of Marvel, Portman confessed that Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, will also appear in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and it just so happens to be her favorite Marvel character.

"Major love for that woman," she gushed.

Natalie Portman plans to 'get jacked' for role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com