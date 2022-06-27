Natalie Portman says Chris Hemsworth would hide behind a tree to avoid drawing attention while picking up his kids from school

Natalie Portman spoke about her "Thor: Love and Thunder" costar Chris Hemsworth during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Mark Baker/AP

Natalie Portman appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and spoke about "Thor 4" costar Chris Hemsworth.

Portman "felt so bad" seeing him hiding behind a tree at school pickup to avoid drawing attention.

"I'm small and can kind of camouflage with the moms," she said. "And then he comes in, he's like a Greek god."

Natalie Portman said that "Thor: Love and Thunder" costar Chris Hemsworth's popularity made him stand out while picking up his kids from school.

During an appearance on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Friday, Portman spoke to guest host Sean Hayes about filming the fourth standalone "Thor" movie in Hemsworth's home country of Australia.

The actress said that her husband, Benjamin Millepied, and their two kids, son Aleph and daughter Amalia, stayed with her in Australia while she filmed "Thor 4." Her children were also able to attend school in person, coincidentally at the same school as Hemsworth's kids.

Hemsworth shares three kids with his wife Elsa Pataky, daughter India and twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

"It was really cool and it was nice for them to have other kids who were new," Portman said.

Portman went on to describe an incident in which Hemsworth attracted the attention of other people while picking up his kids.

"One day, we ended up at school pick up at the same time and I just felt so bad for him," she said, "because I'm small and can kind of camouflage with the moms. And then he comes in, he's like a Greek god walking through."

"He's really famous everywhere but especially in Australia, he's so, so well-known," Portman continued. "So to see him kind of by the tree, hiding… it felt like some weird sitcom of the superheroes at school pickup."

"Thor: Love and Thunder," starring Portman and Hemsworth, hits theaters on Friday, July 8.

Read the original article on Insider