Natasha Abrahart: University contributed to student's death, court upholds

Natasha Abrahart killed herself on the day she was due to give a presentation at university

A university's appeal against a judgement that it contributed to the death of a student by discriminating against her has been rejected.

Natasha Abrahart, 20, took her own life in April 2018 on the day she was due to take part in a group presentation at the University of Bristol (UoB).

Ms Abrahart had been suffering from chronic social anxiety disorder.

The High Court upheld the decision that the university had failed to make reasonable adjustments for Ms Abrahart.

But the judge has refused to say whether or not universities owe their students a duty of care, saying a ruling on the issue is "not necessary".

Ms Abrahart's father, Dr Robert Abrahart, brought legal action against the university by alleging it had contributed to his daughter's death by discriminating against her on the grounds of disability.

During the hearing, Bristol County Court had heard how Ms Abrahart had made a prior suicide attempt in the winter term, and university staff were aware she was struggling.

On the day she was found in her flat she was due to take part in a group presentation in front of more than 40 students in a 329-seat lecture theatre.

In May 2022, a judge ruled in favour of Mr Abrahart, and ordered the university to pay damages of £50,518. It was this ruling that the university appealed against.

Natasha's parents appeared outside court to make a statement on the verdict

In a 62-page judgement delivered earlier, Mr Justice Linden found that the university had failed on all seven of its grounds of appeal.

He ruled the university had not provided sufficient evidence in its argument that "the assessment of a student's ability to explain laboratory work orally" was "a core competency of a professional scientist", and therefore that Ms Abrahart was not eligible for reasonable adjustments.

Speaking after the ruling Mr Abrahart said: "It has been a long and painful journey to reach this point, and the University of Bristol has fought us every step of the way.

"The result is that we now have a judgment from the High Court confirming what we always knew to be true.

"The University of Bristol failed our daughter, broke the law, and contributed to her death."

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this report, the BBC Action Line has a list of organisations that may be able to help.

He added: "Their arguments that they did not know enough about Natasha's problems, or that they hadn't received the right paperwork, or that fairness to other students meant they couldn't make the adjustments she needed, have now all failed for a second time.

"It is now for the University of Bristol, and higher education institutions across the country, to get their houses in order."

Gus Silverman, a solicitor representing the family, said: "So far as we are aware this is the first time the High Court has considered arguments that disability discrimination has contributed to a person's death.

"Upholding the finding that Natasha's death was linked to this kind of unlawful treatment therefore establishes a powerful legal precedent."

However, having dismissed the university's appeal, Mr Justice Linden concluded that it was "not necessary" for him to "express any view, one way or the other" in relation to whether or not universities owe their students a duty of care.

Judge Alex Ralton had previously dismissed the claim of negligence in 2022 on the basis that the university did not owe Ms Abrahart any relevant common law duty of care because "as a disabled student… she is afforded protection by the Equality Act 2010".

Ms Abrahart was due to deliver a presentation on the day she died

Standing outside the Bristol Civil Justice Centre earlier, Ms Abrahart's mother, Maggie, delivered a statement addressed to the vice chancellor of the university.

"We want you to read this judgement very carefully and follow its lessons," she said.

"We want you to think how you would wish your son or daughter to be treated at university if they were disabled and needed their rights protecting."

She added that they have been campaigning for Parliament to pass a statutory duty of care, a petition for which currently stands at 128,000 signatures.

It would require all universities to act with reasonable care and skill so as to avoid causing harm to students.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk