Natasha Kingbird receives Unsung Hero Award for her continued service to the community

Dec. 16—BEMIDJI — Red Lake Nation

member Natasha Kingbird credits her recent recognition as a 2023 Virginia McKnight Binger Unsung Hero to the support system around her.

Awarded through a nomination process, the award is given out to those who have made a significant impact in their communities and the state of Minnesota without any expectation of a material award, the McKnight Foundation website states.

Kingbird was surprised and grateful to have been selected as one of four recipients across the state, though she believes the award is not as important as her work.

"I never thought I would get into the finals, but then I got an email one day saying I was selected for the top four," Kingbird reminisced. "I was really excited, but had humility. The way we're taught is always to be humble and not to expect anything in return."

Kingbird was recognized for her community efforts in addressing a wide range of issues. She previously served as the care coordinator for the

Northwest Indian Community Development Center,

for which she started out in a cleaning position. Over time, NWICDC noticed Kingbird's passion as she took on increasing responsibility and interest in the center's mission.

Switching gears, she would eventually lead the

Ombishkaa Initiative,

which helps to acclimate Indigenous men and women during their transition to their homes and community following incarceration.

Kingbird played a pivotal role in proposing the

Healing House project,

which aims to provide transitional housing for those who have experienced different forms of violence or abuse and who have been involved with the criminal justice system.

"Serving a lot of women coming in, a majority of them needed housing and transportation," Kingbird added. "With all the negative things that come when women are displaced from prison, they're often sent back to that same cycle and we see women reoffending because of that."

Among her current efforts, Kingbird works for

Mending the Sacred Hoop,

a tribal coalition based out of Duluth. The group aims to end violence against Native American people, including domestic and sexual violence.

Kingbird also serves on the boards for the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force and Violence Free Minnesota, which includes 90 member programs working to end relationship abuse, create safety and achieve social justice.

Kingbird volunteers her extra time with MMIW 218 which organizes events and searches for missing Indigenous people throughout the region.

"All of this stuff — the opioid epidemic that's happening in Bemidji, the missing people, domestic violence, sexual violence — has really impacted the community," Kingbird said. "We need to really build people up to start being involved. We need to find our place and find our roles in society."

Maintaining her level of activity is a way for her to give back to the causes that have served her in the past. Kingbird noted her past struggles as a big part of her motivation to do good work.

"In 2014, I ended up with a warrant. I was never a bad person, just ended up in bad situations and one of those situations would cause me to miss my dad's funeral," Kingbird said. "All of this stuff has helped me to grieve in a good way and all my dad wanted me to do was take care of my kids and do good.

"I've endured domestic violence and a lot of bad things, but now I'm a role model for my children. And not only for them, but for other women."

As she continues her work, Kingbird is also working toward her associate's degree in Indigenous leadership at Leech Lake Tribal College, which she expects to complete after the spring 2024 semester.

With her interest in continued learning, she is thankful for the support system that she has been able to learn from since she started her advocacy work in about 2016.

Among them are Blandin Foundation President Tuleah Palmer, Indigenous Environmental Network's Simone Senogles and Oshkiimaajitahdah's Rhonda Conn, who nominated Kingbird for the award.

"It's not all about me. We do this as a team effort and I was just fortunate enough to have some ladies who recognized me," Kingbird mentioned. "I never really thought it would come with an award. My award was being alive and being in a place where I'm clear-minded, undergoing spiritual growth and being OK."

Kingbird encourages anybody with an interest in community outreach and advocacy to get started in any way, shape or form.

"Any organizer or anybody who wants to volunteer, find what it is that you like," Kingbird left off. "Trust yourself, trust your surroundings and go for it."

The McKnight Foundation has honored 319 Minnesotans with the Virginia McKnight Binger Unsung Hero Award since 1985. Each recipient receives a $10,000 cash prize and this year's honorees were recognized at a Dec. 4 reception in Minneapolis.

More information can be found at

www.mcknight.org.