Natcher Bridge standoff ends with man taking his life

Sep. 22—A man officials say was fleeing Spencer County sheriff's deputies early Tuesday morning fatally shot himself, after shutting down the William H. Natcher Bridge for more than 12 hours Tuesday in a standoff.

The incident, which began around 2:30 a.m., forced officials to close both lanes of the bridge and divert traffic. Officials tried to negotiate with the man, whose name has not yet been officially released, for hours before he shot himself while standing on the bridge.

Major Barry Smith of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department said the incident began as a police chase Spencer County sheriff's deputies about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when his vehicle was disabled on the bridge. Smith said the man got out and walked into the northbound lanes of the bridge.

The Kentucky State Police's special response team was called to the bridge to negotiate. The man, who was armed with a gun, threatened to shoot himself, said Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson.

King said the man had active warrants in Kentucky. Negotiators talked with the man throughout the day.

The man shot himself around 3:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man was being withheld pending family notification, King said.

The roadway was reopened about 6 p.m. after KSP investigators finished processing the scene, King said.

No other information was available Tuesday night.

