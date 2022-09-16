Natchez man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal 2020 wreck

Sep. 15—ABERDEEN — A man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit in 2020 and caused a head-on collision that took the life of a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday, along with charges of DUI and failure to stop for an officer's vehicle. i

Assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Aberdeen Police Department was operating a safety checkpoint on Highway 45 near the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway bridge Oct. 25, 2020, when Patton swerved his vehicle off the road and into the median at 12:45 a.m. to avoid law enforcement, according to reports at the time.

He drove north in the southbound lane of Highway 45 into oncoming traffic at high speeds. Deputies were unable to catch up to Patton's vehicle and stop it to avoid a collision.

After traveling through Aberdeen in the wrong lane for three miles, Patton collided head on with a 2018 Toyota Camry a quarter mile past the Highway 25 intersection.

Marqueze Deonte Lawston, 22, died at the scene as a result of the wreck, and the driver of the Camry was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Patton was also taken to the hospital for treatment. He was later picked up in Louisiana after an arrest warrant was issued.

In his initial court appearance nearly a month after the wreck, Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens set Patton's bond at $1 million.

In addition to the manslaughter sentence, Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims sentenced Patton to 10 years served, 15 years suspended and five years probation for the DUI charge and 40 years suspended for the failure to stop charge.

Lawston's mother, Shanetra Lawston, previously filed a civil suit in Monroe County Circuit Court against Patton as well.