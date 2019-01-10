Is NATCO Pharma Limited (NSE:NATCOPHARM) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At The Intrinsic Value

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NATCO Pharma Limited (NSE:NATCOPHARM) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

What’s the value?

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹8.14k ₹4.28k ₹6.01k ₹7.03k ₹8.16k Source Analyst x3 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Est @ 17%, capped from 28.94% Est @ 16%, capped from 28.94% Present Value Discounted @ 13.55% ₹7.17k ₹3.32k ₹4.11k ₹4.23k ₹4.32k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹23b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹8.2b × (1 + 7.7%) ÷ (13.5% – 7.7%) = ₹151b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹151b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = ₹80b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is ₹103b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹559.44. Relative to the current share price of ₹696.2, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at NATCO Pharma as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For NATCOPHARM, there are three important aspects you should further research: